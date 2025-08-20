Posted by admin

Obituary: Deborah Jean ‘Debbie’ Fogle, 68, Loretto

Deborah Jean “Debbie” Fogle, 68, of Loretto, died peacefully Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 11, 1956, in Nelson County. She worked for Maker’s Mark Distillery for more than 30 years.

DEBORAH JEAN “DEBBIE” FOGLE

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Robert “Bob” and Nora Volinda “Bunch” Wheatley Mattingly; and two brothers, Robert Lee “Bobby” Mattingly and infant James Scott Mattingly.

Survivors include two children, Melissa Fogle and Michael Fogle (Christy), both of Loretto; four sisters,

Judy Hutchins of New Haven, Phyllis Hicks of Holy Cross, Jackie Mattingly (Mike) of Loretto, and Pam Mattingly of Botland; five brothers, Wayne “Joe Butt” Mattingly and Ronnie Mattingly (Linda), both of New Hope, Stephen “Weed” Mattingly (Mary), William Thomas “Toad” Mattingly (Jeanie), and Keith “Dink” Mattingly (Mary Ellen), all of Loretto; five grandchildren, Hunter Wimsatt, Bailey Cull (Donavan Brockman), Kamron Fogle (Shelbie), Austin Fogle, and Hannah Fogle; and one great-granddaughter, Sophea McCauley.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may go to Hospice of Green River, 295 Campbellsville Bypass Suite 5, PO Box 4134, Campbellsville, KY 42718.

Pallbearers were Hunter Wimsatt, Kamron Fogle, Austin Fogle, Jimmy Hill, Mike Kelly, and Glenn “Chilly” Spalding. Honorary Pallbearers are her former co-workers from Maker’s Mark Distillery.

Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

-30-