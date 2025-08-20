Posted by admin

Obituary: Kenneth Paul ‘Ken’ Barnes, 59, Bardstown

Kenneth Paul “Ken” Barnes, 59, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington with his family by his side. He was born in Berwyn, Ill., to the late John Wayne Barnes.

He was disabled, he was a loving father and grandfather. He was an Episcopalian by faith.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie Burch Barnes of Lexington; his mother, Jean Barnes of Ill.; two daughters, Stephanie (Matthew Pinkston) Barnes of Hodgenville, and Andrea (Tim) Clopton of Magnolia; two sons, John Barnes of Buffalo and Ken Barnes Jr. of Maysville; the mother of his children, Mary Barnes of Hodgenville; eight grandchildren, Carter, Isabella, Bentley, Brayden, Chance, Mason, Oaklynn, and Brynlee; and several cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Dwayne Gibson officiating Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in Hodgenville.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of services.

