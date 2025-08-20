Posted by admin

Obituary: Carolyn Faye Metcalf Spalding, 77, Bardstown, formerly of Boston

Carolyn Faye Metcalf Spalding, 77, of Bardstown, formerly of Boston, died Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

She was a 1966 graduate of Old Kentucky Home High School, a retired civilian employee of the U.S. Army at Fort Knox for 26 years and a longtime Avon representative.

She was preceded in death by her husband, MIlton J. Spalding Sr.; her parents, Hilda Rose Metcalf and Jeff and Martha Metcalf; one sister, Geneva Donaldson; and two brothers, George Elmer Metcalf and Stanley Metcalf.

Survivors include one daughter, Tabitha Demar of Cox’s Creek; one son, Milton J. “Milt” Spalding II of Bardstown; two sisters, Sue Crowe of Clarksville, Tenn., and and Kathy Aldecoa of Radcliff; and two granddaughters, Aaliyah Demar and Arabella Demar.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions in her honor to the Nelson County Community Clinic or the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

