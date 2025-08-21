Posted by admin

Video: Fairfield mayor joins judge-executive for weekly WBRT radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 — Nelson County Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins is joined this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, on his weekly WBRT radio show by the mayor of the city of Fairfield. The judge responds to texts and phone calls from constituents regarding issues around Nelson County.

WBRT’s “Around the County with Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins” radio show airs at 11 a.m. every Tuesday morning on 1320 WBRT.

