Posted by admin

Video: Fogle discusses Democratic rally on ‘Bradford & Brooks’ radio show

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 — Kenny Fogle, the organizer of the Tri-County Democrats’ rally set for Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, was the guest host with “Bradford & Brooks” hosts Jim and Margie, on Wednesday, Aug. 20th.

Fogle told WBRT listeners that noted Democrats and Democratic candidates have confirmed plans to attend the rally.

“Bradford & Brooks” is broadcast 11 a.m. to noon every Wednesday on AM 1320 WBRT and is archived on YouTube and on Facebook pages of WBRT and the Nelson County Gazette.

-30-