Obituary: Anthony Lee Rogers, 87, Balltown

Anthony Lee Rogers, 87, of Balltown, died Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Balltown. He retired from Heaven Hill Distillery with 42 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He loved University of Kentucky football and basketball. He was a NASCAR fan. He loved his grandchildren and children, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Jean Rogers; one son, Mark Anthony Rogers (1990); one granddaughter, Nikki Adams; one great-grandchild, Kingston; his parents, Roy and May Corrine Rogers; and one sister, Anna Faye Wilhite; and five brothers, Earl Rogers, Roy Rogers Jr., Bobby Rogers, Frankie Rogers, and Johnny Rogers.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela (Rick) Greer of Bloomfield, Lisa (Denny Rose) Lewis of Bardstown and Melissa (Tommy) Cecil of Balltown; one son, Ronnie Rogers of Balltown; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev. Brandon DeToma officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, and 8-9:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

