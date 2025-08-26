Posted by admin

Obituary: James Gilbert Norman, 80, New Haven

James Gilbert Norman, 80, of New Haven, died Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at his home. He was born May 1, 1945, in Nelson County. He retired from General Electric. He enjoyed playing his guitar, listening to music and was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

JAMES GILBERT NORMAN

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Michael Allan Norman; one great-granddaughter, Nora Boone; his parents, Harry T. and Dora Norman; seven sisters, Hattie Glass, Pearl Walker, Mary Downs, Beatrice Muncy, Muzetta Price, Rosie Norman, and Dora Norris; and eight brothers, Lloyd Norman, Tommy Norman, Joe Norman, Melvin Norman, Otis Norman, Percy Norman, Orville Norman, and and infant brother David Norman.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Norman of New Haven; six children, Sarah (Phil) Shaughnessy of Indianapolis, Ronnie (Kim) Norman, Denise Cecil and Allen (Missy) Norman, all of Bardstown, Wendy Edelen of New Haven, and Kevin (Crystal) Norman of Louisville; two sisters, Wanda Mattingly and Juanita Dalton; one brother, Johnny Norman; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial at St. Thomas Cemetery with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to to the family.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-