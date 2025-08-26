Posted by admin

Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Mitchell, 65, Bardstown

James “Jim” Mitchell, 65, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Nov. 10, 1959. He was a US. Army Ranger Paratrooper for 34 years. He enjoyed doing arts and crafts, playing cards, bingo and trivia.

JAMES “JIM” MITCHELL

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie McKay Mitchell of Bardstown; 11 children; and several siblings, nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-