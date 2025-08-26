Posted by admin

Obituary: Harold W. Crowe, Fredericktown

Harold W. Crowe, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025,h at his home. He worked at Heaven Hill Distillery for 48 years and enjoyed working the bourbon open as a security guard for many years. He loved to hunt and fish on his farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John William “J.W.” and Dorothy Lillian Curtsinger Crowe; one sister, Norma Cissell; and two grandsons, Hunter Stratton and Dakota Hagan.

He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Crowe of Fredericktown, and Jill (Tyson) Recor; one brother, Kenny (Patsy) Crowe of Bardstown; three grandsons, Jason Crowe, Wes (Jess) Wheatley and Spencer (Shelly) Stratton of Bardstown; six great-grandchildren, Kayley Crowe, Chris Crowe, Colten Wheatley, Cole Wheatley, Cane Wheatley, and Ava Stratton, all of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

His wishes were cremation with no services with a private burial will be at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

