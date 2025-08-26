Posted by admin

Obituary: Rose A. Teti, 98, Bardstown

Rose A. Teti, 98, of Bardstown, died Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born July 29, 1927, in New York to the late Joseph and Victoria Oliver Vitale. She worked as a seamstress for many years and enjoyed doing needlework, baking and playing bingo with her friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore J. Teti; two sons, George Teti and Dominic Teti; and three siblings, George Vitale, Joe Vitale and an infant sister, Antoinette Vitale.

She is survived by two daughters, Theresa Janouskovec of Bardstown



and Lauren Bono of Ocala, Fla; two sons, Joseph Teti and Richard Teti, both of Bardstown; one brother, Arthur Vitale of Cape Coral, Fla.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren also survive.

Her family respectfully chose cremation with no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

