Obituary: Bryan Keith ‘Butch’ Norris, 68, Bardstown

Bryan Keith “Butch” Norris, 68, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at Cardinal Health in Lexington. He was born Feb. 14, 1957, in Bardstown to the late Charles William and Mary Clark Norris. He was a 1976 graduate of Bardstown High School and was in the submarine service of the U.S. Navy.

He retired from Glenn’s Commercial Service where he was a licensed journeyman HVAC mechanic for more than 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Megan Ellegood; one sister, Joanne Donahue Korink; and five brothers, Henry B. Norris, J. Raphael Norris, Truman Norris, Curtis Norris and Roscoe Norris.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Lamb; one daughter, Sheila (Thomas) Kennett of Madison, Ind.; five stepchildren, Michael (Harold) Campbell of Louisville, Johnny Bohannon of Trimble County, Joanne Bohannon of Oldham County, Kathy (Wayne) Warren of Henry County, and Lisa Lamb of Santa Rosa, Calif.; six sisters, Norma Jean (Charles) Higdon of Ohio, Carolyn (Brad) Deep, Alice Marie Coulter and Helen (Tom) Hall, all of Bardstown, Clara (Jim) Gunning and Connie (Bill) Padgett, both of Hodgenville; two brothers, Garry Norris and Tim Norris, both of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, followed by cremation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

