Obituary: John ‘J.B.’ Shelburne, 86, Bardstown

John “J.B.” Shelburne, 86, of Bardstown, a native of Shepherdsville, died Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and earned a Master’s degree in agriculture from the University of Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Army. He was proud to be a part of Joe B. Hall’s P.E. class at Shepherdsville High School where he graduated from in 1957. He was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Virginia Shelburne; and one daughter, Rebekah Ann Easter.

He is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Jean Banet and Benita Jo Chagala; two sons, John “Chip” Bage Shelburne Jr. and Brian Dudley (Kelley) Shelburne; one sister, Bettie Ree Johnson; seven grandchildren, Stephen, Haley, Jordan, Noah, Anali, Isabelle, and Owen; and three nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Cancer Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

