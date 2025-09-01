Posted by admin

Obituary: Samuel ‘Sam’ Brookes Barnes, 95, Bardstown

Samuel “Sam” Brookes Barnes, 95, of Bardstown, died Monday, Aug. 25, 2025. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of Bardstown Baptist Church where he attended with his parents. He was a charter member and deacon of Wickland Baptist Church. Hee then returned to Bardstown Baptist Church to serve as a deacon.

He was a co-teacher of Lights of the Lord, and later in life became a member of River Valley Community Church in Madison, Ind. He was a profound believer in Jesus Christ. When no longer able to attend church, he was a follower of Hagee Ministries.

He retired from Kroger after 40 years in 1991. After retirement, Sam loved being able to tend to his farms and livestock. He was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

He traveled with his wife serving children and adults with Irlen Syndrome. After he was no longer able to travel, he enjoyed spending time with his family at his home in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel G. and Dessie Barnes; his first wife, Barbara Jury Barnes; two sons, Samuel Stephen Barnes, and Samuel Brookes Barnes Jr.; two sisters, Mildred Hatcher and Laura Dell Wild; one brother, Marvin Richard Barnes; one son-in-law, Matthew Hatfield; and a beloved dog, Jacob Love Barnes II.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Catherine Crouse Barnes; three children, Donna (Larry) Wheeler, Becky (Lynn) Terrell, and Cirris Hatfield; seven grandchildren, Eric Barnes, Stephenie Barnes (John) Allen, Daniel (Andrea) Wheeler, Bridgette (Devin) Hagan, Jessica (Justin) Leake, Joshua Terrell, and Athena Hatfield; seven great-grandchildren, Abigail, Addison, Analise, Peyton, Tatum, Knox, and Savannah; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service was 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with Shane Brunner officiating.

Honorary pallbearers are Lights of the Lord, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may go to the your church of choice in his honor.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

