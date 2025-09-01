Posted by admin

Obituary: Leslie Reco Smalley, 54, Bardstown

Leslie Reco Smalley, 54, of Bardstown, formerly of Springfield, died at 3:03 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at the Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

LESLIE RECO SMALLEY

He was born May 6, 1971, in Lebanon to George William and Rubye Nell Hurrigan Smalley.

He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a graduate of Washington County High School and a former employee of Holiday World.

He was preceded him in death by his father, George William Smalley (Sept. 10, 1986); three brothers, Jeffrey Leonard Smalley (May 8, 2004), Richard Pernell Smalley (Oct. 25, 2012) and William David Smalley (July 6, 2017); and one grandson, Mason Smalley (Dec. 16, 2019).

Survivors include his mother, Rubye Nell Smalley of Springfield; one son, Terrell Smalley (Destiny) of Bardstown; two step-sons, Brandon Tonge of Bardstown and Hunter Megan of Fordsville; two step- daughters, Brooklyn Magan and Haley Magan, both of Fordsville; one sister, Kimberly Nell Keene of Springfield; three brothers, George Joseph “Inky” Hurrigan and Anthony Martin “Tony” Smalley, both of Springfield and James Daniel “Jamie” Smalley of Frankfort; and two grandchildren, Jordan Smalley and Olivia Smalley.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with the Rev. Pier Giorgio Dengler officiating. Burial is in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3,, 2025, at the church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-