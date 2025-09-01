Posted by admin

Obituary: Wanda Lee Carney Stone, 73, Bardstown

Wanda Lee Carney Stone, 73, of Bardstown, formerly of Washington County, died at 10:24 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at her home. She was born Sept. 28, 1951 in Lebanon to the late Jesse Lee “J.L.” and Lula Belle Foster Carney.

She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church, a graduate of Washington County High School and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Marie Curtsinger (Sept. 11, 20220.

Survivors include her life partner, David Burkhead of Bardstown; one daughter, Angelea Stone of Willisburg; one son, Kristopher Stone of Burlington; two brothers, Donnie Carney (Ilene) and Steve Carney of Springfield; and one grandson, Hunter.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Eric Gilbert officiating.

Burial is in the New Hope Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

