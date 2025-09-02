Posted by admin

City council casts vote to set 2026 property tax rate the same as last year

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 — The Bardstown City Council approved first reading of the city’s 2026 property tax rate at its meeting last Tuesday.

City Administrator Aaron Boles explain the council’s three options regarding the city’s tax rate and the implications each option has on the amount of revenue each option can create.

Option 1. The council could leave the tax rate the same as the current rate of 16.1 cents per $100 value. Due to the increase of $62.5 million in property assessments in the city, leaving the tax rate the same would generate about $35,000 in additional tax revenue over last year, he explained.

Option 2. Set the new tax rate to generate an additional 4 percent of new tax revenue for 2026. The 4 percent increase in property tax revenue is the most new revenue that can be created that is not subject to voter recall, Boles said.

The third option is for the council to approve the compensation tax rate of 15.9 cents per $100 value. The compensating rate will generate approximately the same amount of tax revenue as last year’s property tax rate did.

After some discussion, the council opted to give first reading to Option 1, which leaves the tax rate the same as last year. Property owners who have had their property assessment raised will be the only one who will see the property tax amount they pay increase for 2026.

Tuesday night’s initial approval of the tax rate means the council will conduct a public hearing prior to the start of the next council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

In other action, the city council:

— approved a resolution in support of the America 250 events slated for next year.

According to Greg Ashworth, the city’s human resources director, a local committee formed from a wide range of tourism, hospitality and related organizations has dubbed itself “Red, White and Bardstown,” and the group is organizing numerous events to help the community celebrate the country’s 250th birthday next year..

— reviewed the plans underway for the upcoming Kentucky Bourbon Festival.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

