Fiscal court OKs plan for 1-acre home lots near Walter Hll, Coon Hollow intersection

Walter Hall Road resident Tony Jones testifies in opposition to the rezoning application that would allow 13 1-acre lots to be created at the intersection of Walter Hall Road and Coon Hollow Road.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 — Nelson Fiscal Court voted at its regular meeting Tuesday to overturn a recommendation by the Planning Commission regarding a zoning change requested for a piece of property in the area of Walter Hall Road and Coon Hollow Road.

The court held a public hearing to address a request from the property owners to hear the request following a unanimous denial by the plannning commission.

Attorney Thomas Hamilton presented the evidence in favor of approval of the requested change from A-1 Agriculture to A-1 Ag PUD (Planned Unit Development).

The property owners asked for the change so they could subdivide part of the property into 13 one-acre tracts. The tracts are part of a larger 70-plus acre parcel, the balance of which would be placed in a conservation easement, which would prohibit any future development of the remaining property.

The rezoning received opposition from neighboring property owners who live in the area.

Neighbors cited the roads being narrow, curvy, hilly and claimed that adding driveways would decrease the safety of the roadways.

Others cited fears of the septic tank systems could contaiminate their well water. Yet other residents said that fire protection was inadequate to add 13 new homes to the area.

In his presentation to fiscal court, Hamilton noted that under the property’s existing zoning, the tract could be divided into 13 lots without any action from the planning commission.

The aim of the property owner’s zoning change is to limit the house lots to parts of the farm that have been farmland, and preserve the balance of the property for conservation.

Jim Lemieux, former county engineer, testified that the 13 lots have passed preliminary testing for suitability for septic tanks. In his evaluation, all the lots would have sufficent sight distances to safely locate a driveway to serve each individual lot.

In his remarks to the magistrates, Hamilton noted the economic changes in the area, including operations at the Log Stilll Distillery and increased employment at the truss manufacturer nearby.

None of the local residents who spoke did so in favor of the application. One resident called on District 1 Magistrate Keith Metcalfe to do what the residents thought best and oppose the zoning change. Other residents thought Metcalfe should recuse himelf from casting a vote regarding the zoning change.

Metcalfe said his district needs more affordable housing, and that has to start with smaller, more affordable lot sizes. Five-acre building lots can bring up to six figures in today’s real estate market, Hamilton noted.

After approximatley 90 minutes of discussion and arguing back-and-forth, the magistrates voted 5 vote to one in favor of the zoning change. Magistrate Jon Snow voted to deny the zoning request.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— gave final approval to updates to the county’s flood plain ordinance;

— approved a resolution in support of $72.5 million bonds to benefit Flaget Memorial Hospital.

— approved a minor revision to the county’s administrative code regarding the addition of public comment to the agenda of all Nelson Fiscal Court meetings.

— heard Nelson County Coroner Danielle Chaldek announce the formation of a local grief support group called “Meet the Neighbors.”

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in the large meeting room at the Nelson County Public Library.

