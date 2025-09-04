Posted by admin

Obituary: Anna Conner, 70, Bardstown

Anna Conner, 70, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at her home. She was born Sept. 9, 1954, in Bardstown to Edward and Josephine Conner.

She was baptized at an early age at St. John A.M.E. Zion Church and remained a member until her death. She was a 1972 graduate of Bardstown High School. She was a retiree of Owens Illinois / American Fuji Seal where she worked more than 38 years.

She loved spending time with her family. Her two grandbabies where her pride and joy. She was an excellent cook who was known for her brown sugar pies and her fried chicken. She was a diehard UK Wildcats fan and Pittsburg Steelers Fan. She loved playing her lottery tickets.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Conner; her mother, Josephine Conner; one son, John Edward Conner; four sisters, Elizabeth Williams, Edna Mae Conner, Betty Jo Webb, and Mary Lou Conner; one brother, Robert “Boy” Conner; and one son-in-law, Cory Keno.

She is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Conner-Keno, Kiara Butler and Victoria Butler, all of Bardstown; three sisters, Mildred Williams of Lebanon, Sarah (Terry) Cotton of Fairfield and Joyce Conner of Bardstown; two grandchildren, Jenasia Keno and Ji’aire Williams, both of Bardstown; and one sister-in-law, Sharon (Robert) Conner of Clarksville, Tenn.; two aunts, Betty Sue Mattingly of Bardstown and Lorine “Jay” Gunn of Lebanon; one uncle, Thomas Cowherd of Lebanon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Roscoe M. Linton officiating.

Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

