Posted by admin

Obituary: Rick Krinke Jr., 66, Cox’s Creek

Rick Krinke Jr., 66, of Cox’s Creek, died Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. He was born Feb. 21, 1959, in Louisville. He was a member of HOG, loved riding motorcycles and taking care of animals.

RICK KRINKE JR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elsie Krinke; and several close friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lou Ann Krinke; three stepchildren, Curt Linton, Jennifer Linton, and Jack Linton; one sister, Danise Rankin; one half-brother, Danny House; one niece, Olivia Rankin; and two nephews, Garrett Rankin, and Anthony Rankin.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow services.

Memorial contributions may go towards Rick’s funeral services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-