Obituary: Cecil Noble Johnson, 81, New Haven

Cecil Noble Johnson, 81, of New Haven, died Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at his home. He was born December 13, 1943 in Noble to the late Oat and Minnie Wireman Johnson.

He was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He was an avid UK and Cubs fan, enjoyed bowling, gardening and being outdoors, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Frances Smith and Susie Marshall; and five brothers, Carl Johnson, Junior Johnson Lee Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Oran Johnson and Ben Johnson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Mattingly Johnson; two daughters, Karen Cooke (Michael Lyvers) of Bardstown and Sonia (Ron) Willoughby of Paris, Tenn.; two sons, Robert (Karen) Johnson of Mount Washington and Joey (Ruby) Hamilton of Bardstown; two sisters, Edith (John) Truitt of Arizona and Eunice Johnson of Breathitt County; one brother, Oscar (Martha Rose) Johnson of Georgetown; nine grandchildren, Nichole (Eric) Eagle, Tiffany Cooke (Matthew Avery), Brandon Hamilton, Will Hamilton, Austin (Mary) Willoughby, Dawson Willoughby (Libby Morton) Justin Johnson, Taylor (Cole) Farrar, and Amber Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Reid, Mason, Caydance, Landon, Avery, Maverick and Dottie; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8, 2025,, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

