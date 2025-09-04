Posted by admin

Obituary: Stella Irene Jeffires, 88, Bardstown

Stella Irene Jeffires, 88, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at her son’s home.

She was born March 9, 1937, in Boston to the late Charlie and Rosie Mae Cundiff Vittitoe. She married Russell “Tadpole” Jeffires in 1953. She was a homemaker and enjoyed working in the yard. She was a former employee of Holiday Inn, Sunbeam Laundry, Louisville Sewing Factory, and was a member of Boston Christian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell “Tadpole” Jeffires; and one son, Danny Jeffires.

She is survived by two daughters, Judy Crane of New Haven and Nancy Ulrich (Chuck Wathen) of Bardstown; two sons, Jimmy Jeffires of Elizabethtown and Wayne (Terrie) Jeffires of New Haven; two sisters, Sheila (Jack) Campbell and Annie (Basil) Smith, both of Bardstown; one brother, Odell (Carolyn) Vittitoe of Campbellsville; 18 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Chaplain Terry Troutman officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, and 8:30-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

