Posted by admin

Obituary: Roger Wayne Feusner, 62, Bloomfield

Roger Wayne Feusner, 62, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1963, in Louisville to Kenneth Lee and Barbara Ann Starkey Feusner. He was a bus coordinator for Jefferson County Schools and attended Bloomfield Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Lee Feusner.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Hendricks Feusner;, his children and grandchildren, Brandon (Nikki) Feusner, Rebecca (David) Langdon, Ana Feusner, Abi Feusner, all of Louisville, and Faye Feusner and Jude Feusner, both of Bloomfield; his mother, Barbara Feusner of Louisville; one sister, Linda Hines of Lexington; and one niece, Lauren (Cameron) Pergram.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Pastor Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association or Butterfly Valley Rescue & Sanctuary.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

