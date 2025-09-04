Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Frances Puckett, 80, Winchester

Mary Frances Puckett, 80, of Winchester, died Satuday, Aug. 30, 2025, at her home. She was born Jan. 24, 1945, in Lebanon to the late Joseph Leonard Osborne Sr. and Mary Alice Elder Osborne.

She was a supervisor for E Campus.com and drove a school bus for handicapped children for many years. She loved spending time with her family and traveling to Gatlinburg, Tenn. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winchester.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph Leonard “JL” Osborne Jr., Martin Osborne and Larry Osborne.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Puckett; one daughter, Melanie Puckett of Lexington; one son, Brian Puckett of Winchester; one sister, Susan Montgomery of Lebanon; two brothers, Fred (Ginny Ann) Osborne of Bardstown and Tommy (Margaret) Osborne; and three special grandchildren, Makayla Puckett, Logan Puckett, and Jaden Jones.

The Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fredericktown with the Rev. Augustine Judd officiating. Burial is in St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, and 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 6,, 2025, with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer serivce.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

