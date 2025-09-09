Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Ann Ferguson, 85

Barbara Ann Ferguson, 85, died Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, and went to be with the Lord.

BARBARA ANN FERGUSON

She was born in Nelson County June 4, 1940, to the late Samuel and Sally Nalley McCubbins. She was a retired employee of Old Delaney’s Country Ham Store and was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church. She loved God, her children and her grandchildren with all her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hamilton Ferguson Sr.; one sister, Lula Belle Hayden; one grandson, Jacob Carwile; and three great-grandsons, Blake Morgan, Austin Ramsey and Charles Ramsey.

She is survived by four daughters, Dottie (Dave) DeNard of Irvington, Lou Fields of Columbia, Connie (Jimmy) Thurman and Sally Carwile, both of Bardstown; four sons, Hamilton Ferguson Jr. of Cox’s Creek, Henry Ferguson of New Hope, and John (Tina) Ferguson and Charles (Patty) Ferguson, both of Bardstown; one sister, Alex (Andrew) Preble of Oregon; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Todd Davis officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at the church.

The family requests that all in attendance be dressed in appropriate funeral attire.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-