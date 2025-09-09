Posted by admin

Obituary: Nancy Redmon, 90, Bloomfield

Nancy Redmon, 90, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born July 20, 1935, in Nelson County to the late Everett and Audria Ockerman Hahn.

She was a homemaker, farmer and worked in food service at Eli Brown and Bloomfield Elementary Schools for a number of years. She loved to sing and was always helping others. She was a member of Chaplin Christian Church (D.O.C).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Clyda Carole Redmon; one brother, Billy Hahn; and one sister, Freda Prather.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Rudolph Redmon; one daughter, Gale (Jim) Hundley of Bloomfield; one brother, Joe Ray (Elizabeth) Hahn of Chaplin; two grandchildren, Jenny (Jerry) Kidwell of Bloomfield and Jamie (Clay) Rogers of Louisville; and five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Carson, Leandra, Sophia, and Isaac.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Josh Simpson and Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Chaplin Christian Church (D.O.C.)

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

