Obituary: Glenna Simpson, 87, Chaplin

Glenna Simpson, 87, of Chaplin, died Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at her home. She was born Feb. 10, 1938, in Nelson County to the late Porter and Dorothy Dadisman Bunch. She was a bookkeeper from 1956 to 2025 and was a member of Chaplin-Highview Church of Christ. She was also a member of L&P Highlander Farm Inc. and a partner in S&S Farms Inc.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Simpson; and one brother, Darrell Bunch.

She is survived by two sons, Doug (Cathy) Simpson of Bloomfield and Greg (Karen) Simpson of Owensboro; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Tim Wells officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

