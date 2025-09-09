Posted by admin

Obituary: James Russell Cranmer, 72, Taylorsville

James Russell Cranmer, 72, of Taylorsville, died Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at UofL Health Shelbyville. He was born Jan. 21, 1953, in Louisville to the late James William and Anna Pearl Redmon Cranmer.

He was a retired chief deputy for the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office. He was a former employee of the Taylorsville Police Department and was a member of Harrisonville Pentecostal Church. He was a family man and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tabitha King; and two brothers, Tom Cranmer and Ray Cranmer.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene McKinley Cranmer; one daughter, Rebecca (Jason) Manning of Taylorsville; one son, Russell “Ten Pen” (Krystal) Cranmer of Taylorsville; one son-in-law, Robbie King of Taylorsville; one nephew, Matthew Hilbert of Taylorsville; four sisters, Martha Goodlett, Rose (Junie) Barnes, Janet (Roy) McClease and Charlene Cranmer, all of Shelbyville; 11 grandchildren, Austin (Whitney) King, Derrick (Hailey) King, Baylie Cranmer, Jacob Manning, Skylar Manning, Gabe Manning, Luke Manning, James Russell Cranmer III, Rilery Cranmer, William Cranmer, Elaina Cranmer; four great-grandchildren, Austin Coryell, Levi Coryell, Grayson King, and Kaysen King due in October; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Randall Burgin and Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 9, 2025, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

