Posted by admin

Obituary: Mark James Woodring I, 64, Bardstown

Mark James Woodring I, 64, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at his home. He was born Aug. 6, 1961, in St. Louis County, Missouri. He enjoyed drag racing at Ohio Valley Raceway and was a U.S. Army veteran.

MARK JAMES WOODRING I

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Kathleen Woodring; and one sister, Sharon Turpin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kelly Marie Woodring of Bardstown; one son, Mark James Woodring II of Bardstown; one granddaughter, Mayla Jo Woodring of Bardstown; three brothers, Thomas Woodring of Dunmar, Bill Woodring of Missouri, and Randy Woodring of Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service with military honors is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Those wishing to attend should meet at Barlow Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery., then we will go to St. Thomas Cemetery together.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-