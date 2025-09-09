Posted by admin

Obituary: Matthew William Hodge, 38, Cox’s Creek

Matthew William Hodge, 38, of Cox’s Creek, died suddenly Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. He was born in Louisville Sunday, Dec. 7, 1986.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Floyd Kurtz; and William and Pauline Hodge; along with his dog, Johnny Cash.

He was a very particular man that never left his house without making sure he looked good. His interests were country music, fishing, his dog Bocephus, and especially taking his daughter out.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Tammy Hodge; one daughter, Cheyenne Hodge; one son, William Skyler Hodge; two sisters, Megan Alderman (Mikey) and Crystal Hodge; his grandmother, Christine Hodge; the mother of his children, Lindsey Traxler; his best friend, Luke Clark; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12,, 2025, at the funeral home.

Donations for the cost of services may be made at the funeral home.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

