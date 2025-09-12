Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Ann Willett, 86, Bardstown

Barbara Ann Willett, 86, of Bardstown, a cherished aunt, great-aunt and friend, died Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

BARBARA ANN WILLETT

She was born on May 9, 1939, in Fredericksburg to James P. and Sabina Filiatreau Willett. She was a lifelong resident of Louisville until her return to Bardstown about 20 years ago.

She had a vibrant and infectious personality. She made her presence known. Among her career endeavors, she was a production manager for the Louisville Palace, where her creativity and leadership left a lasting impact. Most recently, she dedicated herself to her role as a counselor in drug court for Nelson County, helping individuals navigate their paths to recovery.

The family also wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Bluegrass Assisted Living.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents; one sister, Mary Todd Kirby of Mobile, Ala.; one brother, James P. “Jimmy” Willett; and one great-nephew, Simon Willett.

She is survived by her sister, Sherry (Mike) Foushee of Columbus, Ind.; Sherry’s children, nephew Jed (Rebecca) Boswell of Austin, Texas, niece Lauren (Nathan) Arnett of Herron, Ill., Meghan (Eric) Carungcong of Long Beach, Calif., and Evan (Ashley) Boswell of Shelbyville.

She is also survived by her brother Jimmy’s children, nephew Jimmy (Ruth) Willett, and their children, Haley (David) Osborne, J.P. (Savannah) Willett, and Caroline Willett (Walker Peterson), nephew Mike (Patty) Willett and their daughter, Whitney (Jake) Kaslow of Nashville, Tenn., nephew Jeff (Meredith) Willett and their daughter, Laura Laine Barnhill of Lexington, nephew Gabe (Tricia) Willett and their children, Kasey (Johnathan) Vanvactor of Bardstown and Jacob Willett of Elizabethtown, nephew Kyle (Lynn) Willett and their children, Tori Whaley (Caleb Gibson) and Brett Whaley (Annie Becker) of Fisherville, and Barbara’s sister, Mary Todd’s children, Kris (Bill) Schaffer and Kevin (Monica) Kirby, all of Mobile, Ala.

Her warm spirit, vivacious personality, her unwavering dedication, and loving presence will be profoundly missed by all her family and all who knew her. In honoring her memory, let us continue to spread kindness and compassion, just as she did throughout her life.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at the church with a private burial in the church cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-