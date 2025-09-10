Posted by admin

Video: Nelson Fiscal Court OKs zoning change near Log Still Distillery

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 — Nelson Fiscal Court approved a zoning change from A-1 to A-1 PUD to allow creating of 13 1-acre lots on property located near the corner of Walter Hall and Coon Hollow roads in southern Nelson County. The Planning Commission denied the zoning change, but the magistrates voted 4-1 to approve the zoning amendment. Running time: 2 hours, 29 minutes.

