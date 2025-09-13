Posted by admin

Obituary: Mary Kathleen Day, 90, formerly of Loretto

Mary Kathleen Day, 90 formerly of Loretto, died Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. She was born Dec. 2, 1934 in Loretta to the late Robert Newton and Ida May Brothers Newton. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown.

MARY KATHLEEN DAY

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Jean Greenwell; one brother, Junior; and four sisters, Anna, Christine, Mary Ann and Frances.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Daniels and Joyce Watson; two sons, Robert Greenwell (Christy) and Henry Brian Greenwell; five sisters, Sadie, Rose, Pearl, Cathy and Theresa; one brother Johnny; 17 grandchildren, Melissa, Allie, Patricia, Pam, Jenny, Michael, Shannon, Bryan Lee, Waylon, Markie, Amanda, Angie, Robert, Dana, Patrick, Kat and Shawn; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Burial is in the Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-