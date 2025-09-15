Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Andrew ‘Bobby’ Cecil Sr. 68, New Haven

Robert Andrew “Bobby” Cecil Sr. 68, of New Haven, died Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was an avid outdoorsman. He had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, boating and camping, often accompanied by his beloved dogs.

His love for the community was evident through his service, as he was a dedicated youth coach for soccer, basketball, and T-ball. He was a valued member of the New Haven City Commission. He also contributed his time to the Joint City-County Planning and Zoning Commission as a representative for southern Nelson County.

He was a 1975 graduate of Bethlehem High School. He began his career as one of the first EMT’s in LaRue County. He later embarked on a distinguished career as a quality engineer in the automotive industry and for various other companies, including GE, where he retired in 2022. His worked allowed him to travel the world, experiencing many different places.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Leroy and Mary Elizabeth “Bettye” Beam Cecil; and his mother-in-law, Cecilia Ann Bowling Kirkpatrick.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ann Dant Kirkpatrick Cecil; one daughter, Rebekah (Skyler) Shasky of Chicago; one son, Robert Andrew “Drew” (Caitlin) Cecil Jr. of Louisville; one sister, Annette (Clark) Bolton of Plant City Fla.; one brother, Barry (Greta) Cecil of Lyon Station; five granddaughters, Cecilia Shasky, Vivienne Shasky, Eliza Shasky, Amelia Cecil and Audrey Cecil; his father-in-law, Edwin Dawson Kirkpatrick; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Kirby Rust and the Rev. Biju Chathely officiating.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at the church.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

