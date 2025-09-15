Posted by admin

Obituary: Angela Gail O’Bryan Brady, 62, Bardstown

Angela Gail O’Bryan Brady, 62, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at U of L Hospital. She was born Aug. 10,1963, in Lebanon.

She worked at Wilson and Muir Bank and Trust. She was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. She had a love for animals. She was a caretaker to many and never met a stranger. Most of all she loved her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Brady; her parents, Raymond “Fats” and Mary Agnes O’Bryan; and two brothers, Jody Greenwell and Raymond Timothy “Beaver” O’Bryan.

She is survived by one son, Justin Willett (Chasity) of Bardstown; one brother, Dale O’Bryan of Danville; two grandchildren, BrodyWillett and Kinsley Willett; a lifelong friend of 50 years, Nancy Ulrich; her work family at Wilson & Muir Bank; and special friends Donna Williams, Alisha Maupin, Mary Harrell and Samantha Jamniczky.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 15, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Gary Chesser will officiate. Visitation will be 3 – 8 P.M. Sunday, September 14, 2025 and 9 – 11 A.M. Monday, September 15, 2025 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Humane Society of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

