Obituary: Bobbie E. Jackson, 90, Nazareth

Bobbie E. Jackson, 90, of Nazareth, died Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at her home. She was born Jan. 24, 1935, in Louisville to the late Foster and Mamie Stiles Kelton. She was a retired employee of General Electric. She enjoyed going to Senior Citizens and bingo. Her wish was to live to be 100 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas N. Jackson; one daughter, Nancy Wilson; her father, Foster Kelton; her mother and stepfather, Mamie and Thomas Jolly; two sisters, Geneva Montgomery, and Martha Greenwell; three brothers, Wesley Kelton, Leonard Kelton and Gene Kelton; and one stepbrother, Thomas Leon Jolly.

She is survived by one daughter, Barbara (Roy) Hutchins of New Haven; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Morley, Tommy (Erin) Hutchins, Tracy (Brian) Smith, Michael Chambers, Earl Sexton; two great-granddaughters, Zan Hutchins and Keir Gayle; her great grandsons, Kaden Morley, Landon Morley, Kam, Morley, Easton Morley, Preston Hutchins, Mack Smith, Liam Smith and Finn Smith; a special friend, Joyce Ricketts; her caregiver, Susan Heibert; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, 2025 at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Johnson officiatiating. Burial is in Hebron Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County, the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

