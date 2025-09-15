Posted by admin

Obituary: Ruby Burns Whitney, 84, Bardstown

Ruby Burns Whitney, 84, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at her home with family at her bedside.

She was born Jan. 23, 1941, in Bloomfield to the late Pattie and Nellie Brady Burns.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. D. Whitney; and two brothers, Prentice Burns and Wallace Burns.

She is survived by two daughters, Vicki (J. Norris) Curtsinger of Shepherdsville and Pam (Greg) Montgomery of Bardstown, and Cindy Hardeman of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Eula Hood of Springfield; one son, David Whitney of Bloomfield; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a long-time homemaker and enjoyed many years crappie fishing at her husband’s side. She was a collector of dolls, was known as a great seamstress and quilter, and was an avid bargain shopper.

She was a member of Wickland Baptist Church. As each grandchild and great-grandchild was born, Ruby would make a quilt for each of them as her way of showing love and affection for them. She was a long-time survivor of Pulmonary Hypertension.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to tafcares.org in honor of Ruby.

The funeral is 11 a.m, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with Bro. James Driver officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 and 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

