Obituary: Sarah Margaret Cornish, 88, Chaplin

Sarah Margaret Cornish, 88, of Chaplin, died Thursday, September 11, 2025.

She enjoyed fishing. She was a devoted homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and she took pride in caring for and supporting each of them through the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Rayburn Cornish; one son, Carlton Truman Cornish; one sister, Shirley Purvis; one brother, Lafe Owens Jr., one granddaughter, Tabitha Brooke Stephens; and three great-grandsons, Aiden Blanford, James Colton Hagan, and Isaac Robert Nalley.

She is survived by seven children, Kathy (Jerry) Hagan and Debra (Gary) Morrow, both of Lawrenceburg, Alda Morris of Chaplin, Tammy (Jeffrey) Isham of Mackville, and Pamela (Chris) Stephens, Ezra (Larissa) Cornish, and Floyd (Ashley) Cornish, all of Chaplin; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and five 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and all who loved her.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with burial in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

