Posted by admin

Locals use social media to plan candlelight vigil to honor victims of political violence

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025 — An impromptu prayer vigil to remember the victims of political violence — including the shooting death of conservative Charlie Kirk — was held at 8 p.m. Tuesday night on the steps of the Nelson County Judicial Center.

Magistrate Jon Snow opened the vigil with prayer, and spoke briefly about the spread of political violence.

Finding a solution to the national issue should begin here at home, he said.

“It starts here. It starts locally with us coming together, regardless of our political affiliations, regardless of our religious affiliations, regardless of wetther we agree or disagree on policy. Just coming together and recognizing that we’re all human beings, and we all have worth in the eyes of the Lord.”

“To take someone else’s life like that … its not acceptable, no matter how strongly you feel about those positions.”

“I feel for those people who aren’t here and who didn’t feel comfortable coming here because they thought it was something that it wasn’t going to be,” he said. “It certainly wasn’t our intention to make this a political event.”

The goal was an event that would be an opportunity to bring our community to gether, to pray for the victims and help one another in this tumultuous time in our country.”

“We want to encourage everybody to come together, get off Facebook, go face-to-face with one another,” he said. “If you can’t talk about politics, then don’t talk about politics.”

He suggested talking with others about things they may have in common — grandkids, gardens, and other topics that won’t be as divisive as political discussions can be.

He suggested that people let go of their anger, devisiveness and hate. ‘It shouldn’t be that way,” he said. “We shouldn’t feel that way about our neighbors.”

Following remarks by state Rep. Candy Massaroni, the vigil ended with a final prayer by Snow, who offered prayers for the family of Charlie Kirk and all the victms of political violence that have taken place in recent times.

Few — if any — local Democrats (even those specifically invited) apparently did not attend (or were unable to attend) the vigil.

