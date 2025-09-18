Posted by admin

Obituary: Rebecca Lynn Mattingly Ballard, 50, Bardstown

Rebecca Lynn Mattingly Ballard, 50, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

REBECCA LYNN MATTINGLY BALLARD

She was born March 3, 1975, in Marion County. She was known for her genuine compassion and tireless advocacy for marginalized members of society. She previously worked as a cashier at Five Star on John Rowan Blvd and dedicated the last 11 years as volunteer coordinator for the Nelson County Special Olympics, making a heartfelt impact on many lives. Her creativity shone through her love for creating beautiful floral arrangements, and in her final act of generosity, she gave the gift of life as an organ donor.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Gerard Mattingly.

Survivors include two daughters, Courtney Ballard of Louisville and Paige Ballard of Bardstown; her mother, Deborah Lynn Clark Mattingly of Loretto; and one brother, Dallas Mattingly (Amber) of Campbellsville.

A celebration of her life is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. service with Bro. Rick Porter. Cremation will follow the service.

Memorial donations may go toward Nelson County Special Olympics.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

