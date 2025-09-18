Posted by admin

Obituary: Gerald Ashby, 76, Cox’s Creek

Gerald Ashby, 76, of Cox’s Creek, passed away on September 13, 2025 surrounded by his family.

GERALD ASHBY

He was born Sept. 20, 1948, and lived a life of service. He served his country in the Vietnam War and later worked as a carrier with the United States Post Office. In recognition of his service, he was honored to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2025. He also took pride in his work as a dairy farmer and enjoyed spending time outdoors.His greatest accomplishment was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, with whom he always enjoyed visiting and spending time.He will be remembered for his service to his country, his strong work ethic, and, most importantly, his dedication to his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Teresa Ashby; and three sisters, Margaret White, Betty Marksbury, and Grace Keeling.He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Alberta Ashby; three children, Marcia Sanders (Todd), Mark Ashby (Toni), and McCray Ashby (Will); two sisters, Jean Roggenkamp and Bonnie Lewis; and on brother, Charles Ashby (Lydia); seven grandchildren, Shelby, Michaela (Nick), Samuel, Christian, Kyler, Josephine, and Oliver; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. William Myers officiating. Burial is in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Fairfield.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 20225, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

