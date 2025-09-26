Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 17-22, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025

Justin Tylerk Leonard, 38, Springfield, burglary, first-degree; wanton endangerment, first-degree; menacing; criminal mischief, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond total $101,078 cash. Booked at 10:09 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Lloyd McCawley, 39, Mauckport, Ind., disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Kathleen Zurkuhlen, 50, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

Donathan Lee Crain, 50, Shepherdsville, disorderly conduct, second-degre. Released on own recognizance. Booked at 12:13 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharon Kay Ennis, 44, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. Released on own recognizance. Booked at 12:17 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Nicole Crist, 46, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; disorderly conduct, second-degree; no insurance card. Released on own recognizance. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Thomas Ward, 61, Louisville, speeding, 25 mph over limit; operating on a suspended license; no registration receipt; no insurance card; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. Booked at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasmine Marie Winkler, 21, Owensboro, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 9:29 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

Lana Jean Burnworth, 45, Loretto, possession controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tiersa Leshe Revels, 32, Magnolia, failure to appear (5 counts). Bond total is $30,080 cash. Booked at 3:01 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Michael Browne, 38, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Samuel Zachary Neal, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $223 cash.

Booked at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Michael Lee, 30, Cox’s Creek, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $328 cash. Booked at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

Joshua Edward Warren, 38, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts), promoting contraband, first-degree. Bond total is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:51 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Destiny Grace Wessell, 24, no address available, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information. Booked at 4:32 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dylan Ray Hiser, 28, Corden, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:05 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Martinez Chavarria Salvador, 60, Taylorsville, no motorcycle operators license. No bond. Booked at 9:06 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Chris Allen Wiggington, 48, Bloomfield, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $1,100 cash. Booked at 9:58 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Selina Gayle Graves, 62, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kaitlyn Marie Seaton, 25, Bardstown, cruelty to animals, second-degree. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 9:23 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Brad Culver, 49, Boston, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to appear (2 counts); possession of controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified). Bond total is $500 cash. Booked at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Edward Hennessy, 28, Bardstown, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; improper passing; no motorcycle operators license; rear license not illuminated. No bond. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Curtis Moore, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession drug paraphernalia; no lights on bicycle; promoting contraband. Bond is $1,000 cash, $5,000 surety. Booked at 11:13 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Juan Mejia DeLeon, 25, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; no insurance card; wanton endangerment, second-degree; obstructed vision or windshield. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:51 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcos Alberto Mateo Cotta, 22, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 12:51 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Christopher Tennill, 40, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,170 cash. Booked at 1:41 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Antonio Browning, 30, Bardstown, obstructing governmental operations. No bond. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Maleik Isiaih Cooper, 19, New Haven, possession of burglary tools; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – automobile; possession of marijuana; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); tampering with physical evidence; criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:31 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackie Edward Allen III, 45, Bardstown, conspiracy to criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025

Paige Marie Reed, 34, Shepherdsville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $9,300 cash. Booked at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Michael Beams, 35, Vine Grove, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; booster seat violations. Bond is $500 surety. Booked at 5:21 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramie Dean Palmerton Jr., 43, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Sept 21, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

Joseph Michael Payne Jr., 41, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles David Foster, 56, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:07 a.m., Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Wesley Ryan Moore, 35, Bowling Green, failure to appear. Bond is $6,297.86. Booked at 12:04 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

Jonathon Thomas Andriot, 26, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

Heaven Nicole Terry, 32, Taylorsville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:09 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-