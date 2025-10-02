Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sept. 28-30, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2025

Danielle Marie Smith, 33, Bardstown, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:52 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John Matthew Jackson, 32, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 6:16 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Thomas Lee Patrick, 30, Cox’s Creek, criminal trespassing, third-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Thomas Willard Freeman, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 12:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Thomas Bertrand Jr., 25, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; rear license not illuminated. No bond. Booked at 1:13 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ronnie Lee Oakes, 43, Bardstown, falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jennifer Lynn Carnagio, 46, Shepherdsville, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, by the Kentucky State Police.

Ryan Kevin Chesser, 28, Chaplin, speeding, 5 mph over limit; careless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, third-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); improperly on left side of road; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving; criminal mischief, first-degree; operating on a suspended license; serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 6:09 a.m. Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025

Pamela Marie Newkirk, 37, Bardstown, harassment, physical contact, no injury; menacing; falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement. No bond. Booked at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

William Conner Cornish, 24, Lebanon, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:36 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Lee McDonald, 46, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Michael Payne Jr., 41, Bardstown, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

