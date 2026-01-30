10 new experiences bringing more tourism to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 — The world-famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail today welcomed 10 new destinations, increasing the total to an all-time high of 68 stops. Visitors from across the globe now have more opportunities than ever to experience the art and craft of Kentucky Bourbon.

“Bardstown is proud to be the Bourbon Capital of the World, and this expansion of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail reinforces what we’ve always known, Kentucky Bourbon is more than a drink, it’s an experience that’s meant to be shared,” Stacy Phelps, president of Bardstown-Nelson County Tourism said.

STACY PHELPS

“These new destinations will bring even more visitors to our community, supporting local businesses and showcasing the hospitality that makes Bardstown unforgettable.”

The new locations include new distillery experiences and urban satellite tasting rooms from Western Kentucky to the amber triangle of Louisville, Lexington and Bardstown.

Bourbon is now giving local communities a valuable tourism boost in 32 of the state’s 120 counties.

“It’s been amazing to watch the exponential and powerful growth of our Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour since its humble beginnings of seven distilleries in a handful of counties when much of the state was still dry,” KDA President Eric Gregory said.

“Today, the Bourbon Trail journey is transforming communities big and small across Kentucky, bringing new visitors and precious tourism dollars to every corner of the state,” he said. “The Napa-esque dream for Kentucky Bourbon is becoming a reality.”

Research shows nearly 80 percent of Bourbon Trail visitors are from outside the Commonwealth, have higher household incomes than the average Kentucky tourist, travel in larger groups, stay longer, and spend more.

Founded in 1999 by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail adventure has grown into a global, bucket-list phenomenon, attracting more than 2.5 million visitors annually from all 50 states and dozens of countries.

The KDA is also making it easier for visitors to plan their pilgrimage through the upcoming launch of its “Build Your Own Bourbon Trail” online feature, which will allow travelers to craft and share itineraries with their friends. And, more features are in the works.

“With 68 unique and innovative destinations, we encourage travelers to slow down, savor all the beauty and Bourbon that Kentucky has to offer, and make plans to return,” Gregory said. “After all, it takes time to craft the world’s finest whiskey. We invite you to come back for more.”

The 10 new experiences include:

WhistlePig Distillery & Bottling (Brandenburg, Meade County) coming soon

J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery (Frankfort)

Dark Arts Whiskey House (Lexington)

LF Heritage Distilling (Georgetown)

Left Bank Distilling Co. (Louisville)

Chicken Cock Whiskey Circa 1856 – Louisville Tasting Room (Louisville)

Green River Louisville Tasting Room (Louisville)

WhistlePig, The Vault Tasting Experience (Louisville) coming soon

General George Stillhouse (Falls of Rough)

Purple Toad Winery & Distillery (Paducah)

-30-