14th District state senate candidate debate set for Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 at public library

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 — All of the candidates in the race for the 14th District state Senate race have been invited to a debate on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at the Nelson County Public Library Main Branch.

The debate runs 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 in the large meeting room, and will feature Robert Waters who will serve as moderator. The debate is open to the public.

The debate is sponsored by Constitutional Kentucky, a Louisville-based non-partisan, non-profit organization dedicated to the education and defense of our God-given and Constitutional rights.

For more information, email info@constitutionalkentucky.com, or visit Constitutional Kentucky on Facebook.



-30-