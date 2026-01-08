Bardstown Knights of Columbus annual Free-Throw Shooting Contest set for Feb. 8th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 — The Bardstown Knights of Columbus Council 1290, will hold their annual Free-Throw Shooting Contest at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 at the Bethlehem High School gymnasium.

There is no entry fee involved and you can register at the door after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8th.

The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 9 through 14 years of age in Nelson, Marion and Washington counties. Contest winners will receive a championship tee shirt and will advance to District, Regional and State Competitions.

In the event of incldemenet weather, the contest will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026 at the Bethlehem High School gym.

Contact (502) 331-9223 or (502) 264-5554 if you have questions.

-30-