Bardstown woman earns Big 12 equestrian honors at Oklahoma State U.

By TAMMY BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Bardstown native Emma Filiatreau during an equestrian event representing Oklahoma State University.

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 — Nelson County’s own Emma Filiatreau has competed and won the title of the Big 12 Reining Rider of the Year as a student of Oklahoma State University.

She had earned a dominant 7-1-1-season. The junior picked up 5 MOPS (most outstanding performer) earning honors in over half of her rides.

“I am honored to get this award and grateful the team has allowed for such opportunities,” she said.

She won her 30th career win with her win in the Big 12 Championship final.

The Big 12 Reining Rider of the Year adds another honor, earning All-Big 12 after a 7-1-1 season with a team-high five MOPs and Rider of the Month honors from both NCEA and the Big 12.

Filiatreau’s parents are Kip and Leticia Filiatreau; her grandparents are Elaine Filiatreau and Chris and Carlene Ballard.

She is a 2023 graduate of Bethlehem High School. At Oklahoma State she is working toward a Masters degree in Ag Business.

-30-