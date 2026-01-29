City completes annexations of two areas; names new bypass for ‘Sons of Bardstown’

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton reads a proclamation honoring the work of the local Optomist Club.

Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 — The Bardstown City Council approved final action on two annexations that will bring two separate areas of property adjacent to the city into the formal Bardstown city limits.

The first tract extends on the south side of Woodlawn Road from the Filiatreau Lane area to the area of Parkway Drive. The second annexed area includes property along Parkview Drive (KY 49) to the area of Pottershop Road.

Both annexations were approved unanimously by the members of the city council.

SONS OF BARDSTOWN. The council unaimously approved a resolution that names the city’s new western bypass from US 62 to ky 245 “The Soons of Bardstown Memorial Highway.”

Nelson Fiscal Court has previously approved the same measure.

In other business, the council —

— heard Mayor Dick Heaton read a resolution that the first Thursday of February — Feb. 5, 2026, would be Optimist Day in Nelson County in honor of the years of service to the community by members of the Optimist Club.



— approved a $2.692 million bid for a proposed pump station and force sewer main by Connhurst LLC. Work on the site isn’t likely to begin before spring, according to the city engineer. The project is expected to take about 12 months to complete.



According to City Manager Aaron Boles, Connhurst’s bid was well under budget for the project.



— approved second and final reading off the city’s pay and classification ordiance.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 10, 2026, in the council chambers next to the Rec Center gym on Xavier Drive.

-30-