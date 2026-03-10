City council agrees to increase salary of Bardstown’s next mayor

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 — After considerable discussion among the members of the Bardstown City Council, it approved first reading of an ordinance that will increase the Bardstown mayor’s pay from $2,500 a month to $5,500 a month

COUNCILMAN DAVID DONES

The change is the first increase in the mayor’s pay in several years. The mayor’s pay can only be increased during an election year and must be completed before the first Monday in May.

The council attempted to increase the mayor’s salary four years ago, but missed the May deadline to complete the measure.

The pay change will be effective with the next mayor of Bardstown elected in the November General Election.

The council members were in disagreement regarding how much the next mayor should be paid.

Councilman Davd Dones said the mayor’s pay has been lower than it should have been for a long time. He suggested the council set the next mayor’s annual pay between $60,000 and $69,000.

The council had data regarding mayor’s salaries who serve in similar size cities across Kentucky.

Dones said he hoped the city could attract a candidate who wished to serve rather than one attracted to the salary.

Having reviewed salary data from similar sized cities, Dones said he felt Bardstown’s mayor’s pay should fall in the middle of that range rather than the high end.

COUNCILMAN BILL SHECKLES

Councilman Joe Buckman said Bardstown and Danville shared a lot of qualities and the mayor of Danville’s salary was in the $60,000 to $65,000 range, as were mayors in several other cities.

Councilman Bill Sheckles suggested a salary of $70,000 to $75,000 given the fact that the mayor of Bardstown is in a unique and very visible position and has unique responsibilities. As a former mayor, Sheckles said he was speaking from experience.

In the end, the council members approved first reading of an ordinance to raise the salary of the city’s next from $30,000 per year to $66,000 per year.

In addition to the salary change, the mayor will be eligible for annual increases tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The council will hold the second reading and adoption of the ordinance at the Tuesday, March 24, 2026 council meeting.

The shaded areas identify the areas the city hopes to annex next.

EAST BARDSTOWN ANNEXATION PHASE II. The council introduced an ordinance announcing the city’s intent to annex additional property east of KY 245, south Woodlawn Road and west of Filiatreau Lane.

The area to be annexed includes Dean Watts Park and residential areas adjacent to the park.

Property owners will receive a letter regarding the annexation from the city. Most of the property owners in the area designated for annexation have signed their agreement to be annexed, though some have not.

In other action, the Bardstown City Council:

— approved changes to the city’s policies and procedures. The changes spell out that employees cannot take unpaid time off if they have no vacation or personal days remaining. The changes also establish two new paid holidays for city employees: Good Friday and Juneteenth.

NEXT UP. The council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in the council chambers next to the Rec Center gym on Xavier Drive.

