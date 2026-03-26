City council hikes next mayor’s salary, votes to expand local air board from six to 10 members

Maternal Child Health Coordinator Marley Allender partnered with the City of Bardstown and CASA of the Lincoln Trail to help secure a signed proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Image courtesy of Ginger Derekson

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Thursday, March 26, 2026 — The Bardstown City Council gave final unanimous approval of an ordinance that raises the next mayor of Bardstown’s salary from $2,500 a month to $5,500 per month.

The ordinance states the mayor would be eligible to cost of living increases. The change will be effective for the next mayor of Bardstown whose term will begin Jan. 1, 2027.

‘NO KINGS RALLY’ RESPONSE. The council heard from Sgt. Mike Clark of the Bardstown Police Department that they were planning to have a special detail assigned to Saturday’s planned “No Kings Rally” on the Court Square.

The goal is to respect protesters rights while preventing issues with the flow of traffic around the square, Clark explained.

SPECTRUM MIGRATION. As of Tuesday’s meeting, Spectrum had migrated 165 city internet customers to their network. Other customers should be receiving welcome letters from Spectrum, Aaron Boles said. The letter will include instructions regarding when the customer will be moved to Spectrum’s services.

AIR BOARD CHANGES. The council approved a municipal order that expands the local air board from six to 10 members, with five members appointed by the City of Bardstown and five members appointed by Nelson Fiscal Court.

The council also approved the appointment of Aaron Riggs and Carson Mattingly as new members of the air board.

In other business, the council:

— approved the recommendations of the Historic Review Board regarding the Presbyterian Church and two other downtown properties, including a change of front door for Councilman Joe Buckman’s West Broadway home.

— heard a proclamation by Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton setting the month of April as Child abuse and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

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