City council reviews projected 2026-27 General Fund budget revenue, expenses

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 1, 2026 — Bardstown City Administrator Aaron Boles reviewed the city’s anticipated 2026-27 General Fund with the council during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bardstown City Council.

The city’s expenditures are expected to hit $46.2 million next fiscal year, an increase of about 5 percent over the current year’s budget, Boles explained. The 2027 budget anticipates a 3 percent across the board pay increase for city employees.

As far as the sources of revenue that fund the General Fund, the four main sources that fund 76 percent of the fund are property taxes ($3.8 million), the occupational tax ($8.2 million); net profits ($1.6 million); and interest income, $975,000,

SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL PLANS. Greg Ashworth, the city’s human resource director, reviewed the planning underway for the city’s part of the celebration fo the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding.

The Red, White and Bardstown committee has been busy with various partners planning activities centered around the country’s emiquincentennial.

A special parade is planned for Friday, July 3, 2026. The parade will use the same route as the annual Christmas parade, and is expected to take place at noon.

Ashworth said there’s been discussion of burying a time capsule that will be opened in 50 years, when the country celebrates the 300th anniversary of its founding.

Ashworth said the committee is busy creating plans for posters and informational handouts on the local activities, and the local events will be linked by the state historical society with statewide events marking the occasion.

SPECIAL EVENT STREET CLOSURES APPROVED. Bardstown Main Street Director Randi Mouser reviewed the needed street closures for upcoming events that included the Bourbon City Street Concert on June 20, 2026, Cheers to Bardstown on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, during the Kentucky Bourbon Festival; the Arts & Crafts Festival Oct. 10 and 11, and Light Up Bardstown on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026.’

In other business, the council approved a request to close a portion of Lynnwood Drive on May 9, 2026, for the Kentucky Gun Co,’s Elkfest event.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2026.

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